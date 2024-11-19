Left Menu

Geopolitical Rivals Converge at Vietnam's Arms Expo

Vietnam is hosting a defense expo in Hanoi, featuring nearly 200 companies from 27 countries, including geopolitical rivals like Iran, Israel, China, Russia, and the U.S. This showcases Vietnam's 'bamboo diplomacy' strategy of diversifying military supplies and leveraging good relations with global powers.

Updated: 19-11-2024 10:49 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 10:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In an unprecedented display of 'bamboo diplomacy,' Vietnam will host an international arms expo in Hanoi this December. The event is set to feature nearly 200 companies from 27 countries, including geopolitical rivals such as Iran, Israel, China, Russia, and the United States.

Vietnam has strategically positioned itself to diversify its military procurement, moving away from its longstanding reliance on Russia. The expo, slated for December 19-22, aims to strengthen international defense cooperation and boost Vietnam's domestic industry through technology transfers.

The defense ministry has yet to release a complete list of exhibitors or the specific weaponry to be showcased. However, major players like U.S. companies Boeing and Lockheed Martin, as well as China's Norinco Group, will be in attendance, highlighting the country's flexible diplomacy.

