Geopolitical Rivals Converge at Vietnam's Arms Expo

In an unprecedented display of 'bamboo diplomacy,' Vietnam will host an international arms expo in Hanoi this December. The event is set to feature nearly 200 companies from 27 countries, including geopolitical rivals such as Iran, Israel, China, Russia, and the United States.

Vietnam has strategically positioned itself to diversify its military procurement, moving away from its longstanding reliance on Russia. The expo, slated for December 19-22, aims to strengthen international defense cooperation and boost Vietnam's domestic industry through technology transfers.

The defense ministry has yet to release a complete list of exhibitors or the specific weaponry to be showcased. However, major players like U.S. companies Boeing and Lockheed Martin, as well as China's Norinco Group, will be in attendance, highlighting the country's flexible diplomacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)