Recent incidents involving violent attacks have gripped China, drawing widespread concern and attention. In Changde city, an SUV rammed into students and pedestrians near a primary school, injuring several people amid unclear motives.

This unsettling event is part of a series of tragic occurrences across the nation in recent years. From car ramming in Urumqi that claimed 39 lives in 2014 to bombings, knife attacks, and arson incidents, public safety has been severely challenged.

Authorities are grappling with these crimes arising from motives like personal vendettas and financial grievances, all while reflecting deep societal struggles. As China confronts these ongoing issues, state media and platforms struggle to manage the narrative and curb fear among citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)