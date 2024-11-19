Winston Peters Announces Key Diplomatic Appointments to Strengthen Global Ties

Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters has announced the appointment of four senior diplomats, emphasizing their critical role in representing New Zealand’s interests and fostering international relationships.

“Our diplomats play an essential role in maintaining and enhancing New Zealand’s standing in the world,” Mr. Peters said. “These appointments reflect our commitment to engaging meaningfully on the global stage and ensuring our interests are well-represented in key regions.”

New Appointments

The following officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (MFAT) have been appointed to prominent diplomatic posts:

Jennifer Troup as Ambassador to Belgium, where she will also represent New Zealand to the European Union, NATO, and Luxembourg.

Charles Kingston as Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, a vital post for fostering bilateral trade and energy partnerships in the Middle East.

Mary Thurston as Consul-General in Noumea, where she will strengthen New Zealand’s ties with New Caledonia and promote Pacific regional cooperation.

James Munro as Consul-General in Sydney, ensuring the continuation of strong trans-Tasman relations and supporting New Zealanders living in Australia.

Expanding Strategic Partnerships

Minister Peters highlighted the strategic importance of these appointments. “These roles are critical to advancing our foreign policy goals, from trade negotiations with the EU in Belgium to fostering peace and economic development in the Pacific through Noumea, and supporting our largest diaspora community in Australia.”

Belgium remains a gateway to Europe for New Zealand exporters and diplomats. The new Ambassador will focus on advancing the New Zealand-European Union Free Trade Agreement and deepening partnerships with NATO on global security issues.

In Saudi Arabia, New Zealand’s relationship continues to grow in areas like agriculture, education, and renewable energy. The Ambassador will work to strengthen economic ties while navigating the evolving geopolitical dynamics of the region.

Closer to home, the Consul-General in Noumea will play a key role in ensuring collaboration on climate resilience and sustainable development, as New Zealand reinforces its Pacific-first foreign policy.

Meanwhile, Sydney’s appointment reflects the importance of the trans-Tasman relationship. The Consul-General will provide critical support to over 600,000 New Zealanders living in Australia and continue promoting bilateral cooperation across trade, tourism, and defence.

The Path Ahead

Mr. Peters expressed confidence in the expertise and dedication of the appointees. “Each of these individuals brings a wealth of experience to their new roles. I have no doubt they will represent New Zealand with distinction and contribute significantly to our country’s interests abroad.”

These appointments come as New Zealand continues to adapt its foreign policy to address challenges such as post-pandemic recovery, global security, and climate change.