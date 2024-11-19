Left Menu

Hong Kong Sentences Spark Global Outcry

Forty-five Hong Kong activists received up to 10-year jail sentences, raising international objections. Charged under a national security law, they were accused of subversion. This case reflects the decline of civil liberties in Hong Kong. The international community condemns Beijing's growing control over the city's democratic processes.

Forty-five prominent activists in Hong Kong were sentenced to jail for up to a decade, igniting widespread condemnation from foreign governments and rights groups.

The democracy advocates, part of 47 individuals charged under a Beijing-imposed national security law, were involved in an unofficial primary election to select opposition candidates. Accused of agreeing to veto government-proposed budgets, they faced subversion charges in the city's largest national security case.

The international community, including Australia, Taiwan, and the United States, voiced objections. Critics argue the sentences demonstrate Beijing's increasing control and erosion of Hong Kong's freedoms, promised under the 'one country, two systems' principle after its return to Chinese rule in 1997.

