Ukraine's 1,000 Days of Resilience: The Tides of War and Diplomacy

This Tuesday marks 1,000 days since Russia's extensive invasion of Ukraine, a relentless conflict that has seen Ukrainian troops engaged on various fronts. Despite the ongoing siege of Kyiv with drones and missiles, Ukraine's spirit remains unbroken.

In a significant development, U.S. President Joe Biden has approved the use of American missiles against Russian targets, providing a tactical edge for Kyiv. Nonetheless, experts argue that without substantial change in the U.S. stance, this move alone may not be decisive in altering the war's course, especially with former President Donald Trump's expected return to influence U.S. posture towards the conflict.

As Ukraine navigates its military struggles, the government emphasizes the human cost, with millions displaced and thousands dead. The country remains determined, bolstered by its strategic victories. On the diplomatic front, prospects for negotiations rise, casting a spotlight on how terms will be defined, with Western unity in question due to Trump's views and renewed Russian offensives.

(With inputs from agencies.)