Engineering a Verdict: Delhi Court's Decision on MP Rashid's Bail Awaits

A Delhi court is set to deliver its decision on Engineer Rashid's regular bail application related to a terror-funding case this Wednesday.

Additional Sessions Judge Chander Jit Singh had postponed the ruling, initially scheduled for Tuesday, until November 20 to ponder if Rashid's case should move to the dedicated MP/MLA court.

An MP from Baramulla, Rashid was arrested by the NIA under the UAPA in 2019. His interim bail, originally granted for election campaigning, ended on October 28 due to family health concerns.

