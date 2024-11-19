Left Menu

Arrests Made in Alleged Coup Plot Against Lula

Brazilian police have arrested five individuals linked to a reported coup plot targeting then president-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and his vice-president. This marks the first mention by federal police of an assassination plan involving Lula and his vice-president, Geraldo Alckmin, weeks before their inauguration.

In a significant breakthrough, Brazilian police apprehended five individuals on Tuesday in connection with an alleged coup attempt. The plot reportedly targeted the then president-elect, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, and his vice-president weeks before they were set to assume office, according to police sources.

This development marks the first occasion in which federal authorities have suggested that the plan extended to the assassination of both Lula and his vice-presidential pick, Geraldo Alckmin. Officials highlighted the gravity of the plot, underscoring the potential threat to the nation's democratic framework.

The arrests come amid heightened political tensions in Brazil, as authorities continue to scrutinize the full scope of the plot and its implications. Further investigative steps are anticipated as police work to unravel the broader network potentially involved in the conspiracy.

