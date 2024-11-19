Russia's Nuclear Doctrine Overhaul Sparks Global Tensions

Russian President Vladimir Putin has approved a significant change to the country's nuclear doctrine, reducing the threshold for launching a nuclear strike in response to conventional military attacks on Russia or its ally Belarus. This crucial amendment follows reports that Ukraine has launched U.S. missiles into Russian territory, escalating the ongoing conflict.

The revised doctrine considers attacks by a non-nuclear state supported by a nuclear power as a joint aggression, which could lead to consequences for all NATO members involved. This shift comes as Moscow's forces make rapid advances in Ukraine, marking a potentially decisive phase in the war.

Analysts compare the current crisis to the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis, highlighting the heightened risk of conflict between nuclear powers. The Kremlin emphasizes nuclear deterrence as a means of ensuring retaliation inevitability, signaling a bold stance against perceived Western provocations.

(With inputs from agencies.)