Left Menu

Assam Police Arrest Nine Bangladeshi Nationals for Illegal Border Crossing

Nine Bangladeshi nationals were apprehended by Assam Police for illegally entering India via Karimganj district and were handed back to Bangladeshi authorities. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma praised the swift action. Security along the India-Bangladesh border has been tightened due to recent disturbances in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 19-11-2024 18:09 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 18:09 IST
Assam Police Arrest Nine Bangladeshi Nationals for Illegal Border Crossing
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Nine individuals from Bangladesh were apprehended by Assam Police in Karimganj district on Tuesday for illegal entry into India.

Identified as Md Mamun, Abbu Naim, Rashed Islam, and others, the nine individuals were returned to Bangladeshi authorities, according to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Security has been heightened along the 1,885-km India-Bangladesh border to prevent illegal crossings, amidst regional disturbances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

 Global
2
Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

 United States
3
Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

 United States
4
UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024