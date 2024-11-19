Assam Police Arrest Nine Bangladeshi Nationals for Illegal Border Crossing
Nine Bangladeshi nationals were apprehended by Assam Police for illegally entering India via Karimganj district and were handed back to Bangladeshi authorities. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma praised the swift action. Security along the India-Bangladesh border has been tightened due to recent disturbances in the region.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 19-11-2024 18:09 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 18:09 IST
- Country:
- India
Nine individuals from Bangladesh were apprehended by Assam Police in Karimganj district on Tuesday for illegal entry into India.
Identified as Md Mamun, Abbu Naim, Rashed Islam, and others, the nine individuals were returned to Bangladeshi authorities, according to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.
Security has been heightened along the 1,885-km India-Bangladesh border to prevent illegal crossings, amidst regional disturbances.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Bangladeshi Nationals Arrested in Tripura for Illegal Entry
Bangladeshi Nationals Detained at Indian Railway Station Amidst Cross-Border Trespass Investigation
Historic All-Women CISF Battalion to Empower Indian Security Forces
Before end of current term, (illegal) Bangladeshi nationals and Rohingyas will be evicted from Mumbai: Amit Shah at 2nd poll rally.
Assam's Karimganj Renamed, Sarma Returns with New Hopes for Jharkhand