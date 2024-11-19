Assam Police Arrest Nine Bangladeshi Nationals for Illegal Border Crossing

Nine individuals from Bangladesh were apprehended by Assam Police in Karimganj district on Tuesday for illegal entry into India.

Identified as Md Mamun, Abbu Naim, Rashed Islam, and others, the nine individuals were returned to Bangladeshi authorities, according to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Security has been heightened along the 1,885-km India-Bangladesh border to prevent illegal crossings, amidst regional disturbances.

