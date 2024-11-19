Left Menu

Data Wars: CCI's Clash with Meta Over WhatsApp Privacy

Updated: 19-11-2024 18:24 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has imposed a penalty of Rs 213.14 crore on social media giant Meta, citing unfair business practices concerning the privacy policy update of WhatsApp in 2021. According to the CCI, this highlights the crucial intersection between data protection and competition laws.

The CCI emphasized the importance of viewing 'user data' in digital markets beyond personal data, considering anonymized and aggregated data's impact. This broader approach is vital in understanding competition issues in digital markets, where data protection law and competition law can simultaneously address different harm aspects.

The order delineated two relevant markets: OTT messaging apps and online display advertising in India. The CCI noted that diverse data aids in enhancing product quality and customer satisfaction, urging a comprehensive market approach that benefits consumers. Meta has announced its intention to challenge the decision.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

