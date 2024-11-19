Escalating Tensions: Israeli Forces and Palestinian Militant Clash

In a continuation of escalating tensions in the region, Israeli forces shot and killed three members of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad militant group during a raid in Qabatiya on Tuesday. This announcement was made by the Palestinian health ministry and Islamic Jihad group, though there was no immediate comment from Israeli officials.

The violence, which has been amplified since the beginning of the Hamas-Israel war in Gaza over 13 months ago, has resulted in the deaths of hundreds of Palestinians. The toll includes armed fighters, stone-throwing youths, and civilians, including 167 children, according to the Palestinian health ministry.

The ongoing conflict has also claimed dozens of Israeli lives in various Palestinian street attacks over the past year, highlighting the continuing volatility and unrest in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

