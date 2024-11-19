Left Menu

Escalating Tensions: Israeli Forces and Palestinian Militant Clash

Israeli forces killed three Palestinian Islamic Jihad members in Qabatiya during a raid. This is amidst a prolonged surge in violence linked to the Hamas-Israel conflict in Gaza. Hundreds of Palestinians and dozens of Israelis have died in ongoing conflicts in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-11-2024 18:51 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 18:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a continuation of escalating tensions in the region, Israeli forces shot and killed three members of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad militant group during a raid in Qabatiya on Tuesday. This announcement was made by the Palestinian health ministry and Islamic Jihad group, though there was no immediate comment from Israeli officials.

The violence, which has been amplified since the beginning of the Hamas-Israel war in Gaza over 13 months ago, has resulted in the deaths of hundreds of Palestinians. The toll includes armed fighters, stone-throwing youths, and civilians, including 167 children, according to the Palestinian health ministry.

The ongoing conflict has also claimed dozens of Israeli lives in various Palestinian street attacks over the past year, highlighting the continuing volatility and unrest in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

