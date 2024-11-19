Left Menu

Unmasking the Green and Yellow Dagger: Foiled Plot Against Brazil's Leadership

Brazilian police arrested five people, including ex-leader Jair Bolsonaro's aide, over an alleged plot to assassinate President-elect Lula da Silva and vice-president. Investigators revealed the plan, Green and Yellow Dagger, intended for December 2022. The plotters, mostly military-trained, also planned to seize a Supreme Court justice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-11-2024 19:19 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 19:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a dramatic twist on Tuesday, Brazilian police detained five individuals, including a former aide of ex-President Jair Bolsonaro, over a reportedly sinister plot targeting Brazil's incoming leaders. The arrests highlight efforts to kill the then president-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and his vice-president, sparking concern across the nation.

This is the first time federal police have unearthed such a plot aimed at Lula and his vice-president, Geraldo Alckmin, who were set to assume their roles in early 2023. The operation, coined 'Green and Yellow Dagger,' had been set for execution in December 2022, aimed at toppling the incoming administration.

Initial findings suggest the suspected plot orchestrators, mostly with Special Forces backgrounds, intended to establish an Institution Crisis Management Office post-coup. The Brazilian army observed this federal crackdown, ensuring the coup plotters' ambitions did not gain ground.

(With inputs from agencies.)

