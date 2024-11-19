Unmasking the Green and Yellow Dagger: Foiled Plot Against Brazil's Leadership

In a dramatic twist on Tuesday, Brazilian police detained five individuals, including a former aide of ex-President Jair Bolsonaro, over a reportedly sinister plot targeting Brazil's incoming leaders. The arrests highlight efforts to kill the then president-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and his vice-president, sparking concern across the nation.

This is the first time federal police have unearthed such a plot aimed at Lula and his vice-president, Geraldo Alckmin, who were set to assume their roles in early 2023. The operation, coined 'Green and Yellow Dagger,' had been set for execution in December 2022, aimed at toppling the incoming administration.

Initial findings suggest the suspected plot orchestrators, mostly with Special Forces backgrounds, intended to establish an Institution Crisis Management Office post-coup. The Brazilian army observed this federal crackdown, ensuring the coup plotters' ambitions did not gain ground.

(With inputs from agencies.)