Left Menu

Cuba's Central Bank Faces Uphill Battle in London Lawsuit over Unpaid Loans

Cuba's former central bank failed to have a London lawsuit dismissed, concerning unpaid loans of approximately 70 million euros. The suit, filed by CRF I Ltd in 2020, targets the bank over debts originating from loans provided by European banks in the 1980s. The appeal decision permits the case to continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 19-11-2024 20:00 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 20:00 IST
Cuba's Central Bank Faces Uphill Battle in London Lawsuit over Unpaid Loans
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Cuba's former central bank faced a setback on Tuesday in its attempt to dismiss a lawsuit in London over unpaid loans totaling roughly 70 million euros ($74 million).

The creditor, investment firm CRF I Ltd, initiated legal action in 2020 against Cuba and the former central bank, Banco Nacional de Cuba, over two debts linked to loans originally issued by European banks during the 1980s.

Last year, London's High Court dismissed the case concerning the Cuban state but allowed the claim against Banco Nacional de Cuba to proceed. This decision was upheld by the Court of Appeal on Tuesday, enabling the lawsuit to continue its course.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

 Global
2
Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

 United States
3
Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

 United States
4
UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024