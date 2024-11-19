Left Menu

Ukrainian Strike Marks New Phase in Conflict

Ukraine has reportedly used U.S.-supplied ATACMS missiles for the first time to hit an arsenal in Russia's Bryansk region, escalating tensions on the war’s 1,000th day. Moscow condemned the attack as a significant escalation, indicating a new phase in the ongoing conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 19-11-2024 20:16 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 20:16 IST
Ukraine has reportedly utilized U.S.-supplied ATACMS missiles to target an arsenal located in Russia's Bryansk region, according to Ukrainian official sources.

This move marks the first instance of Ukraine deploying ATACMS missiles against Russian territory, an act that Moscow has already labeled an escalation amidst the ongoing war.

The attack coincides with the war entering its 1,000th day, underscoring a potentially new phase in the protracted conflict.

