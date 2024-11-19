Ukrainian Strike Marks New Phase in Conflict

Ukraine has reportedly utilized U.S.-supplied ATACMS missiles to target an arsenal located in Russia's Bryansk region, according to Ukrainian official sources.

This move marks the first instance of Ukraine deploying ATACMS missiles against Russian territory, an act that Moscow has already labeled an escalation amidst the ongoing war.

The attack coincides with the war entering its 1,000th day, underscoring a potentially new phase in the protracted conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)