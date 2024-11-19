Left Menu

Russia Lowers Nuclear Strike Threshold Amid Escalating Tensions

President Vladimir Putin has revised Russia's nuclear doctrine, reducing the threshold for a nuclear strike in response to conventional attacks. This development follows Ukraine's use of U.S.-made missiles in Russia, signaling heightened tensions. The doctrine now allows a nuclear response to threats against Russia or Belarus's sovereignty or territorial integrity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-11-2024 20:37 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 20:37 IST
In a pivotal move, Russian President Vladimir Putin has adjusted the nation's nuclear doctrine, explicitly reducing the threshold for launching nuclear strikes. This adjustment follows Ukraine's recent incursion deep into Russian territory using U.S.-made ATACMS missiles.

The updated doctrine signals a reactive stance towards conventional attacks that pose critical threats to Russia or Belarus's sovereignty. The policy change arrives amidst repeated warnings to Western nations about the risks associated with escalating their involvement in the Ukraine conflict.

The doctrine, ratified by a presidential decree, underscores Russia's position amidst rising tensions. Experts indicate this marks a significant shift, suggesting a new phase in the ongoing geopolitical struggle, with Russia and the U.S. holding 88% of the global nuclear arsenal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

