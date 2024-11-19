Russia Lowers Nuclear Strike Threshold Amid Escalating Tensions

In a pivotal move, Russian President Vladimir Putin has adjusted the nation's nuclear doctrine, explicitly reducing the threshold for launching nuclear strikes. This adjustment follows Ukraine's recent incursion deep into Russian territory using U.S.-made ATACMS missiles.

The updated doctrine signals a reactive stance towards conventional attacks that pose critical threats to Russia or Belarus's sovereignty. The policy change arrives amidst repeated warnings to Western nations about the risks associated with escalating their involvement in the Ukraine conflict.

The doctrine, ratified by a presidential decree, underscores Russia's position amidst rising tensions. Experts indicate this marks a significant shift, suggesting a new phase in the ongoing geopolitical struggle, with Russia and the U.S. holding 88% of the global nuclear arsenal.

(With inputs from agencies.)