U.S. Stays Firm in Nuclear Strategy Amid Russia's Bold Doctrine Shift

In a statement on Tuesday, the White House announced that it is not surprised by Russia's decision to lower the threshold for a nuclear strike. The move comes as Russia updates its nuclear doctrine, suggesting broader criteria for launching nuclear weapons.

President Vladimir Putin's decree allows for increased flexibility in response to conventional attacks, especially those perceived as supported by nuclear-armed states. This development occurred amid allegations that Ukraine, using U.S.-made missiles, targeted Russian territory, a claim confirmed by U.S. and Ukrainian officials.

Despite these shifts, the United States maintains its nuclear posture, describing Russian rhetoric as reckless and emphasizing the unchanged stance of America's nuclear strategy. The White House warns of the potential risks involving the international military alliances as outlined in Russia's new framework.

(With inputs from agencies.)