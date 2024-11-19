U.S. Stays Firm in Nuclear Strategy Amid Russia's Bold Doctrine Shift
The United States remains unfazed by Russia's recent update to its nuclear strike doctrine, according to the White House. Despite Russia lowering its nuclear strike threshold, the U.S. sees no need to alter its nuclear stance. Tensions rise as Russia accuses Ukraine of executing missile attacks with U.S. support.
In a statement on Tuesday, the White House announced that it is not surprised by Russia's decision to lower the threshold for a nuclear strike. The move comes as Russia updates its nuclear doctrine, suggesting broader criteria for launching nuclear weapons.
President Vladimir Putin's decree allows for increased flexibility in response to conventional attacks, especially those perceived as supported by nuclear-armed states. This development occurred amid allegations that Ukraine, using U.S.-made missiles, targeted Russian territory, a claim confirmed by U.S. and Ukrainian officials.
Despite these shifts, the United States maintains its nuclear posture, describing Russian rhetoric as reckless and emphasizing the unchanged stance of America's nuclear strategy. The White House warns of the potential risks involving the international military alliances as outlined in Russia's new framework.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- nuclear
- Russia
- White House
- Vladimir Putin
- doctrine
- missile
- Ukraine
- NATO
- United States
- tensions
ALSO READ
Germany Rallies Support for Ukraine's Winter Survival Amid Intensified Attacks
Wave of Airstrikes Hits Kharkiv: Destruction and Resilience in Ukraine
Baerbock's Bold Stand: Germany's Continued Support for Ukraine Amid U.S. Election Uncertainty
Israel's Innovative Use of Air-Launched Ballistic Missiles in Modern Warfare
Germany's Unwavering Support for Ukraine Amid Global Tensions