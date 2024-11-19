Rajnath Singh Highlights Modernization and Synergy at Air Force Commanders' Conference

The Hon’ble Raksha Mantri, Shri Rajnath Singh, addressed the Air Force Commanders' Conference (AFCC) at Air Headquarters, New Delhi, on 19 November 2024. Attended by senior military and defence officials, the conference focused on operational readiness, modernization, and strategies to align the Indian Air Force (IAF) with the nation’s defence aspirations.

High-Level Participation and Operational Briefing

The conference saw the participation of top defence leaders, including:

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan

Defence Secretary Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh

Secretary (Defence Production) Mr. Sanjay Kumar

Secretary (DDR&D) and Chairman DRDO Dr. Samir V. Kamat

Chief of the Air Staff (CAS) Air Chief Marshal AP Singh

Shri Rajnath Singh was accorded a warm welcome by the CAS upon his arrival at Air Headquarters. He was then briefed on the IAF’s operational readiness and its capabilities in tackling evolving threats.

Raksha Mantri’s Address: Focus on Operational Excellence and Self-Reliance

In his address, Shri Rajnath Singh commended the Indian Air Force for its unwavering professionalism and its critical role in safeguarding the nation’s sovereignty. He highlighted the need for innovation and modernization to meet dynamic challenges, urging the IAF leadership to enhance efficiency in capacity building and align with national defense objectives.

Key points from the address:

Adaptability to Modern Threats: Acknowledgment of the IAF's proactive approach in addressing traditional and emerging security challenges.

Synergy and Collaboration: Emphasis on seamless cooperation between the IAF, the Indian Army, and the Indian Navy to foster integrated warfare capabilities.

Self-Reliance in Defense (Atmanirbharta): A call to accelerate the adoption of indigenous technologies and innovations to bolster self-sufficiency in defense manufacturing.

Strategic Deliberations and Synergy

The AFCC serves as a platform for senior IAF leadership to discuss critical issues concerning operational preparedness, strategic planning, and administrative frameworks. This year’s conference included:

Detailed discussions on operational readiness and future defense strategies.

Interaction with the Chiefs of the Army and Navy to foster joint operational planning and enhance interoperability across the Armed Forces.

Updates on advancements in Indigenous defence technologies and innovations spearheaded by DRDO and private industries.

Path Forward for the IAF

The IAF’s senior commanders deliberated on:

Strengthening air defence capabilities through cutting-edge technologies like UAVs, hypersonic missiles, and artificial intelligence.

Enhancing combat readiness in strategically sensitive areas, including the northern and western borders.

Capacity-building programs to modernize existing fleets, upgrade air bases, and adopt advanced fighter aircraft and drones.

Rajnath Singh’s Vision for the Future

The Raksha Mantri reiterated India’s commitment to strengthening its strategic autonomy and called on the defence forces to lead by example in adopting sustainable and cost-effective practices. He praised the IAF’s efforts in disaster relief operations and peacekeeping missions, reaffirming its role as a reliable pillar of India’s defence and humanitarian outreach.

The conference, set to continue over the next few days, aims to lay down a clear roadmap for enhancing the IAF’s combat capabilities while upholding the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat in defence.