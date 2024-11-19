Delhi High Court Demands Immediate Resolution for Unpaid OSC Staff
The Delhi High Court has instructed the city's revenue department to address unpaid salaries for staff at one-stop centers designed to support women affected by violence. The court criticized the department's insensitivity and demanded accountability, urging action against delinquent officials and detailed status reports within two weeks.
- Country:
- India
The Delhi High Court has issued a directive to the city's revenue department to expedite the payment of outstanding salaries for employees at one-stop centres (OSCs), which offer crucial support to women impacted by violence.
Expressing concern, the bench emphasized the urgent need to address these lapses, admonishing the department for its insensitivity. It also called for holding officials accountable and instructed the submission of a status report within two weeks.
The issue, highlighted in a petition, underscores an alarming under-utilization of OSCs, with staff being paid irregularly. The Supreme Court previously mandated the establishment of OSCs across districts to combat crimes against women and children effectively.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Delhi Government Launches Aggressive Anti-Pollution Campaign
Delhi Government Pushes for Permanent Bus Marshal Deployment
BJP MPs Urge Delhi Government to Implement Ayushman Bharat Yojana
SC asks Delhi government to decide before Nov 25 on 'perpetual' firecracker ban after consulting stakeholders.
High Court Criticizes Delhi Government's Inaction on Asha Kiran Relocation