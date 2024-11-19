Allegations of Illegality: Exit Polls Under Scrutiny

In a bold statement, former Chief Election Commissioner S Y Quraishi has raised the alarm over the illegal conduct of exit polls, which he claims are taking place under the very eyes of the Election Commission. Speaking at the G V G Krishnamurty Memorial Lecture, Quraishi questioned how exit polls are being held during a legally prohibited period defined by the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

The former CEC also brought attention to the Supreme Court's recent declaration of electoral bonds as unconstitutional after years of delay. He praised the judiciary for its role in enabling crucial electoral reforms, such as mandating candidates to disclose their criminal records and financial status.

Quraishi highlighted reports branding India a 'flawed democracy', initially dismissing them as conspiracy theories but later acknowledging their validity upon review. He cited the low representation of women in Parliament and the high number of MPs with criminal backgrounds as significant concerns contributing to the country's democratic shortcomings.

