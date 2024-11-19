Left Menu

Allegations of Illegality: Exit Polls Under Scrutiny

Former chief election commissioner S Y Quraishi has alleged that exit polls are being conducted illegally under the watch of the Election Commission. Addressing illegalities in elections and flawed democracy, he emphasized electoral reform and highlighted India's classification as a 'flawed democracy' due to women's low representation in Parliament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-11-2024 21:23 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 21:23 IST
Allegations of Illegality: Exit Polls Under Scrutiny
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold statement, former Chief Election Commissioner S Y Quraishi has raised the alarm over the illegal conduct of exit polls, which he claims are taking place under the very eyes of the Election Commission. Speaking at the G V G Krishnamurty Memorial Lecture, Quraishi questioned how exit polls are being held during a legally prohibited period defined by the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

The former CEC also brought attention to the Supreme Court's recent declaration of electoral bonds as unconstitutional after years of delay. He praised the judiciary for its role in enabling crucial electoral reforms, such as mandating candidates to disclose their criminal records and financial status.

Quraishi highlighted reports branding India a 'flawed democracy', initially dismissing them as conspiracy theories but later acknowledging their validity upon review. He cited the low representation of women in Parliament and the high number of MPs with criminal backgrounds as significant concerns contributing to the country's democratic shortcomings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

 Global
2
Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

 United States
3
Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

 United States
4
UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024