Rockets Strike UNIFIL Base: Italian Troops Unharmed

Eight rockets hit the UNIFIL headquarters in Shama, Lebanon, impacting Italian peacekeepers. No injuries reported, but five soldiers are under medical observation. The peacekeeping mission monitors the Lebanon-Israel demarcation line amid hostilities with Hezbollah. Investigations are ongoing to trace the rockets’ origin. The UN stresses peacekeeper safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 19-11-2024 22:19 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 22:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Eight rockets were fired at the headquarters of the Italian contingent of the United Nations peacekeeping force UNIFIL in Shama, southern Lebanon, according to a statement by Italy's defense ministry.

No injuries were reported, although five Italian soldiers are being medically monitored at the base's facility. The attack targeted outdoor areas and a supply warehouse, where fortunately no soldiers were present.

The incident highlights the ongoing volatile climate in the region, as UNIFIL operations in southern Lebanon continue to oversee the demarcation line with Israel amidst tensions with Hezbollah. The source of the attack is currently under investigation, and the United Nations is urging all parties to prioritize peacekeeper safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

