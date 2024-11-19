FDIC Chairman Retirement Paves Way for New Leadership

The U.S. Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation's longest-serving Chairman, Martin Gruenberg, announced his departure, effective January 19. This move paves the way for President-elect Donald Trump to select new leadership for the agency, a major regulator in the financial sector.

Gruenberg informed President Joe Biden of his retirement plan, marking the end of a near two-decade tenure. His departure follows an external review highlighting misconduct at the FDIC, questioning his leadership at a critical time.

The position will temporarily pass to Travis Hill, the FDIC vice chair. Trump's transition team considers Hill a candidate for permanent leadership as the agency anticipates significant regulatory changes.

(With inputs from agencies.)