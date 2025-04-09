Left Menu

China's Rise Amidst USAID Uncertainties in Pacific Strategy

Admiral Samuel Paparo emphasizes the need to continue USAID funding in the Pacific Islands amidst growing Chinese influence. At a congressional hearing, he criticized the Trump administration's reduction of USAID and warned that China is capitalizing on these gaps. USAID cuts are affecting global aid operations, risking opportunities to counterbalance China's power.

Admiral Samuel Paparo of the Indo-Pacific Command highlighted on Wednesday the crucial role of USAID funding for the Pacific Islands region, as U.S. influence faces competition from China. Speaking before the House Armed Services Committee, Paparo stressed the importance of maintaining funding amidst ongoing political developments.

During the hearing, Paparo addressed the limitations posed by the Trump administration's policies on the U.S. Agency for International Development and the underutilization of the Coast Guard in the Pacific. He asserted the importance of these aids, emphasizing that China is keen to fill any voids left by dwindling U.S. support.

The reduction in USAID funding, driven by an initiative led by Elon Musk to reduce government spending, has resulted in significant program terminations and staff reductions. This shift has disrupted essential humanitarian aid efforts globally, providing China an opportunity to expand its influence in regions like Africa and the Pacific Islands.

