NIA Thwarts Maoist IED Threat in Bihar Forest

The National Investigation Agency (NIA), in collaboration with state police and the CRPF, seized two IEDs hidden by Maoists in Gaya, Bihar. Following intelligence reports, a strategic operation was conducted in Bhusiya forest. The explosives were neutralized by CRPF's Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2025 21:16 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 21:16 IST
The National Investigation Agency (NIA), in collaboration with state police and the CRPF, successfully recovered two Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) in the Gaya district of Bihar.

Acting on intelligence about hidden IEDs by CPI (Maoist) in the Bhusiya forest, the NIA dispatched a team that coordinated with the state's Special Task Force and the CRPF to locate the explosives.

The operation, conducted in challenging forest terrain, culminated in the seizure and subsequent safe disposal of the IEDs. A case has been filed under relevant legislation as investigations continue.

