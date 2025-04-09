NIA Cracks Chandigarh Grenade Case: Major Arrest Made

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has made significant progress in its investigation into the Chandigarh grenade attack. A key suspect, Abhijot Singh of Punjab, was arrested for his pivotal role in a conspiracy orchestrated by Khalistani terrorists based abroad, according to an official statement released on Wednesday.

The NIA's chargesheet from last month highlighted Pakistan-based terrorist Harwinder Singh Sandhu and US-based Harpreet Singh alias Happy Passia as among the accused. With this new arrest, Abhijot Singh was identified as a crucial yet unnamed figure in the investigation, previously jailed for another grenade incident.

Authorities discovered Abhijot's close ties with Happy, who allegedly directed him to conduct reconnaissance of the target location and procure a stolen motorcycle. Further investigations uncovered attempts on a former police officer in Sector 10, Chandigarh, along with searches in Karnal, Haryana, widening the scope of their probe.

(With inputs from agencies.)