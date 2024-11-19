Supreme Court Upholds Property Rights Against State Claims
The Supreme Court ruled against the Haryana government's claim of adverse possession over a private party's land in Bahadurgarh, reinforcing citizens' constitutional rights to property. The court emphasized that allowing the State such possession undermines trust in government, citing revenue records as evidence.
In a landmark decision, the Supreme Court has struck down the Haryana government's attempt to use adverse possession to claim private property, underscoring the constitutional property rights of citizens.
The case involved land near Bahadurgarh, a crucial area on the National Highway connecting Delhi and Bahadurgarh. Justices Vikram Nath and P B Varale dismissed the state's appeal, aligning with the Punjab and Haryana High Court's decision to restore the land to a private party.
The verdict, grounded in the reliability of revenue records, challenges the state's assertion of uninterrupted possession, holding that such claims erode public trust in government and are unsustainable under the law.
