Supreme Court Upholds Property Rights Against State Claims

In a landmark decision, the Supreme Court has struck down the Haryana government's attempt to use adverse possession to claim private property, underscoring the constitutional property rights of citizens.

The case involved land near Bahadurgarh, a crucial area on the National Highway connecting Delhi and Bahadurgarh. Justices Vikram Nath and P B Varale dismissed the state's appeal, aligning with the Punjab and Haryana High Court's decision to restore the land to a private party.

The verdict, grounded in the reliability of revenue records, challenges the state's assertion of uninterrupted possession, holding that such claims erode public trust in government and are unsustainable under the law.

