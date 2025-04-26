World Leaders Unite at Pope's Funeral: Paving the Path to Peace
U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskiy met on Saturday in Rome, discussing peace negotiations between Ukraine and Russia. Amidst territorial disagreements and prior tensions, both leaders emphasized the importance of dialogue. Further talks are anticipated to address the contentious Crimea issue and potential sanctions on Russia.
In a notable diplomatic move, U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy held a crucial meeting in Rome Saturday amidst the solemn backdrop of Pope Francis' funeral. The two leaders shared a lively 15-minute conversation within St. Peter's Basilica, with another meeting planned for later in the day.
This encounter marked their first since a discordant meeting in Washington's Oval Office in February and comes at a pivotal moment in attempts to mediate peace between Ukraine and Russia. Trump, eager to broker a ceasefire, has been actively involved through his envoy, despite tensions with Zelenskiy.
While Washington favors the recognition of Crimea as Russian territory, a stance unacceptable to Kyiv and European allies, differences persist over sanctions and security guarantees. As Trump and Zelenskiy gear up for further dialogue, their mutual dependency could play a key role in advancing peace negotiations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
