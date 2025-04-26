World Leaders Unite at Pope's Funeral: Paving the Path to Peace

In a notable diplomatic move, U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy held a crucial meeting in Rome Saturday amidst the solemn backdrop of Pope Francis' funeral. The two leaders shared a lively 15-minute conversation within St. Peter's Basilica, with another meeting planned for later in the day.

This encounter marked their first since a discordant meeting in Washington's Oval Office in February and comes at a pivotal moment in attempts to mediate peace between Ukraine and Russia. Trump, eager to broker a ceasefire, has been actively involved through his envoy, despite tensions with Zelenskiy.

While Washington favors the recognition of Crimea as Russian territory, a stance unacceptable to Kyiv and European allies, differences persist over sanctions and security guarantees. As Trump and Zelenskiy gear up for further dialogue, their mutual dependency could play a key role in advancing peace negotiations.

