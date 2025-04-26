Left Menu

No-Fly Zone Declared: Security Tightens Around Noida International Airport

Flying drones or UAVs near Noida International Airport is banned for security reasons, according to an advisory. Violators face penalties under the Airports Authority of India Act and UAV regulations. All citizens must comply with this rule to ensure airport safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 26-04-2025 16:00 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 15:52 IST
Representative Image
The Gautam Budh Nagar Police have issued a strict advisory prohibiting the operation of drones and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) around the Noida International Airport in Jewar. This decisive move, announced on Saturday, aims to fortify the airport's security and maintain rigorous airspace monitoring.

Manish Kumar Mishra, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police for Jewar Airport, clearly stated, 'A complete ban on drones and any UAVs in the vicinity of the Noida International Airport is now in effect.' The ban aligns with instructions from the Ministry of Civil Aviation, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, and other security agencies.

Noteworthy is the Noida International Airport classification as a Red Zone, effective from October 8, 2024, denoting it as a no-drone fly zone. Mishra emphasized that violators will face legal repercussions under the Airports Authority of India Act, 1934, and related UAV operation rules. The public is urged to comply with the rules for airspace safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

