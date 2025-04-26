Left Menu

Modi Government Reconsiders Indus Waters Treaty Amidst Heightened Tensions

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma criticizes the Indus Waters Treaty, labeling its signing by Nehru a 'strategic blunder'. Celebrating Modi’s decision to suspend the treaty, Sarma asserts it signals India’s stance against appeasing terror. The move comes after a deadly attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 26-04-2025 16:11 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 15:59 IST
In a bold political move, the Narendra Modi-led government has decided to put the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has called this decision a corrective measure against what he terms as a historic strategic blunder committed by former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

Sarma's remarks come in the wake of a terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which resulted in the deaths of 26 people, mainly tourists. The Chief Minister strongly criticized Nehru's 1960 agreement, alleging it compromised India's long-term interests in favor of international approval.

With this suspension, Sarma stated, India reclaims its sovereign rights over its rivers, thereby striking a blow to Pakistan's agriculture-dependent economy. The decision underscores India's determination to no longer reward terror activities with concessions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

