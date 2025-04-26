Modi Government Reconsiders Indus Waters Treaty Amidst Heightened Tensions

In a bold political move, the Narendra Modi-led government has decided to put the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has called this decision a corrective measure against what he terms as a historic strategic blunder committed by former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

Sarma's remarks come in the wake of a terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which resulted in the deaths of 26 people, mainly tourists. The Chief Minister strongly criticized Nehru's 1960 agreement, alleging it compromised India's long-term interests in favor of international approval.

With this suspension, Sarma stated, India reclaims its sovereign rights over its rivers, thereby striking a blow to Pakistan's agriculture-dependent economy. The decision underscores India's determination to no longer reward terror activities with concessions.

