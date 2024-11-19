Left Menu

Governor Highlights Irregular Information Flow in West Bengal

West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose accuses the state government of irregularities in providing reports on administration matters, invoking Article 167 of the Constitution. He highlights alleged issues of corruption and politicization within a section of Kolkata Police, while reaffirming his commitment to the welfare of Bengal's citizens.

West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose has accused the state government of being irregular in supplying information he requests regarding administrative matters.

Addressing the press at Raj Bhavan, Bose cited Article 167 of the Constitution as a key tool for governors, stating it requires the chief minister to furnish administrative reports to the governor. Bose expressed dissatisfaction over the limited responses he's received, noting that attempts to assert authority occasionally result in obtaining some reports.

Bose also voiced concerns over a portion of the Kolkata Police being involved in criminal activities, politicization, and corruption, though he clarified that the entire force should not be demoralized by these issues. He emphasized his dedication to serving the people of Bengal while adhering to constitutional duties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

