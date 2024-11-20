Left Menu

Escalation in the West Bank: Deadly Clashes between Israeli Forces and Islamic Jihad

Israeli forces killed three Palestinian Islamic Jihad members in a West Bank raid. The incident adds to the growing violence since the Hamas-Israel war in Gaza. The Palestinian health ministry reports 787 Palestinian deaths, including 167 children, in the West Bank over the past year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-11-2024 00:17 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 00:17 IST
Escalation in the West Bank: Deadly Clashes between Israeli Forces and Islamic Jihad
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a striking escalation of tensions, Israeli forces shot and killed three members of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad militant group during an army raid into Qabatiya, located in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, as confirmed by both the Palestinian health ministry and the militant group.

The armed wing of the Iranian-backed group stated that its fighters were killed while confronting the Israeli troops that had entered Qabatiya near Jenin. The Israeli military has not yet provided a comment on this incident. According to the Palestinian health ministry, later that same day, two more Palestinians were killed by Israeli fire in the city of Jenin.

This incident is part of a broader surge in violence across the West Bank since the commencement of the Hamas-Israel war in Gaza over 13 months ago. In related clashes between Palestinians and Israeli security forces, hundreds of Palestinians have been killed, including combatants, stone-throwing youths, and civilians. Israeli authorities reported dozens of Israeli deaths due to Palestinian street attacks in the past year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024