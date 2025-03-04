Escalation in Jenin: Israeli Forces Target Hamas Commanders
Israeli forces killed Hamas commander Aysar al-Saadi in Jenin, amid a major operation against militant groups in the area. The operation has led to significant displacement of Palestinians. Despite al-Saadi's death, Hamas remains committed to its fight against Israel. The military commenced this operation in January following a Gaza ceasefire.
- Country:
- Israel
In a concerted effort to dismantle militant networks, Israeli forces have killed a key Hamas commander in the West Bank city of Jenin. Aysar al-Saadi was targeted in a raid that culminated in a fatal gunfight.
This military operation, ongoing since January, has seen thousands of Palestinians displaced from their homes. The campaign was launched post-ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, facilitated by Qatar and Egypt.
While Israel allows voluntary evacuations through specific crossings, Palestinians face dire living conditions due to severed utilities and demolished infrastructure. Despite the losses, Hamas vows to persist in its resistance against Israel.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Israel and Hamas Enter Indirect Talks for Gaza Ceasefire Stage Two
Hamas Hostage Release Sparks Diplomatic Hopes Amid Gaza Ceasefire
Israel and Hamas Enter Indirect Talks as Tensions Mount Over Gaza Ceasefire Deal
Israel's Strategic Blueprint: Gaza Ceasefire Negotiations and Demilitarization Plans
Mass Displacements in West Bank: Echoes of Historical Traumas