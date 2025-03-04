Escalation in Jenin: Israeli Forces Target Hamas Commanders

In a concerted effort to dismantle militant networks, Israeli forces have killed a key Hamas commander in the West Bank city of Jenin. Aysar al-Saadi was targeted in a raid that culminated in a fatal gunfight.

This military operation, ongoing since January, has seen thousands of Palestinians displaced from their homes. The campaign was launched post-ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, facilitated by Qatar and Egypt.

While Israel allows voluntary evacuations through specific crossings, Palestinians face dire living conditions due to severed utilities and demolished infrastructure. Despite the losses, Hamas vows to persist in its resistance against Israel.

