Historic Sentences for Hong Kong Pro-Democracy Leaders Stir Global Outcry

In a landmark decision, Hong Kong's High Court sentenced 45 pro-democracy activists to jail terms ranging from four to ten years. This follows a national security trial that critics argue undermines the city's democratic foundations and has sparked widespread international criticism.

The activists, including legal scholar Benny Tai, were charged with conspiracy to commit subversion under a Beijing-imposed law, following their involvement in organizing a 2020 unofficial 'primary election.' Western governments, notably the U.S., have condemned the trial as politically motivated, urging for the release of those sentenced.

The ruling underscores a controversial legal and political environment in Hong Kong, coinciding with an international financial summit. Countries like Taiwan have voiced solidarity with Hong Kong, stressing the importance of democracy and freedom, as global eyes remain fixed on the implications of these sentences.

(With inputs from agencies.)