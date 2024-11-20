Left Menu

Trump's Quest for a Controversial FBI Overhaul

President-elect Donald Trump is actively seeking a new FBI director to replace Christopher Wray. Controversial potential candidates include Trump loyalist Kash Patel and former House intelligence committee chairman Mike Rogers. Unexpected changes follow Trump's criticism of Wray and ongoing discussions about governmental restructuring.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 20-11-2024 03:27 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 03:27 IST
  • United States

President-elect Donald Trump is on the hunt for a new FBI director, as announced by upcoming Vice-President JD Vance, marking a significant shift within the incoming administration. This move signals an impending change from current director Christopher Wray.

In a post on social media, later removed, Vance noted his absence from a Senate vote was due to discussions with Trump concerning various governmental roles, prominently the FBI Director position. Vance emphasized the importance of an appointee capable of dismantling the 'deep state.'

While the FBI has not commented, the Trump transition team initially stayed silent. Conservative figures like Steve Bannon are rumored to endorse Kash Patel, with other candidates including Mike Rogers, a former FBI agent and recent Senate hopeful.

(With inputs from agencies.)

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

