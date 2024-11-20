Trump's Quest for a Controversial FBI Overhaul

President-elect Donald Trump is on the hunt for a new FBI director, as announced by upcoming Vice-President JD Vance, marking a significant shift within the incoming administration. This move signals an impending change from current director Christopher Wray.

In a post on social media, later removed, Vance noted his absence from a Senate vote was due to discussions with Trump concerning various governmental roles, prominently the FBI Director position. Vance emphasized the importance of an appointee capable of dismantling the 'deep state.'

While the FBI has not commented, the Trump transition team initially stayed silent. Conservative figures like Steve Bannon are rumored to endorse Kash Patel, with other candidates including Mike Rogers, a former FBI agent and recent Senate hopeful.

