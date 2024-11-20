Texas Offers Land for Mass Deportation Facilities

Texas has put forth a bold proposal, offering 1,402 acres to President-elect Donald Trump for the development of infrastructure facilities aimed at facilitating the mass deportation of illegal immigrants.

The Texas General Land Office, led by Commissioner Dawn Buckingham, has officially extended this offer with a focus on accommodating detention, processing, and coordination for what could be the largest deportation in the nation's history.

Commissioner Buckingham emphasized the urgent need for community safety, stating that violent criminals crossing the border pose a significant threat, and expressed full support for the Trump administration's commitment to bolster national security by removing these individuals.

(With inputs from agencies.)