Left Menu

Pakistan Launches Major Military Offensive in Balochistan

Pakistan has approved a comprehensive military operation targeting terrorist organizations in Balochistan after a series of attacks. The campaign, led by the Prime Minister and Army Chief, highlights the need for political unity and a national counterterrorism effort to address evolving security challenges and economic threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 20-11-2024 10:42 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 10:42 IST
Pakistan Launches Major Military Offensive in Balochistan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a significant move to bolster national security, Pakistan has initiated a major military offensive in the volatile southwestern province of Balochistan, aimed at dismantling key terrorist groups responsible for recent lethal assaults.

The decision to embark on this comprehensive operation came from the Federal Apex Committee's meeting on the National Action Plan, presided over by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif with senior civil and military officials, including Army Chief General Asim Munir, in attendance.

The campaign targets notorious groups such as the Majeed Brigade and Balochistan Liberation Army, with a concerted effort to foster a unified political front and cohesive national strategy, essential for confronting these multifaceted threats and ensuring Pakistan's economic and social stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024