Pakistan Launches Major Military Offensive in Balochistan

In a significant move to bolster national security, Pakistan has initiated a major military offensive in the volatile southwestern province of Balochistan, aimed at dismantling key terrorist groups responsible for recent lethal assaults.

The decision to embark on this comprehensive operation came from the Federal Apex Committee's meeting on the National Action Plan, presided over by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif with senior civil and military officials, including Army Chief General Asim Munir, in attendance.

The campaign targets notorious groups such as the Majeed Brigade and Balochistan Liberation Army, with a concerted effort to foster a unified political front and cohesive national strategy, essential for confronting these multifaceted threats and ensuring Pakistan's economic and social stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)