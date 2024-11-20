Left Menu

Governor Bose's Candid Take on West Bengal's Challenges: A Tale of Regional Disparities and Governance Detachment

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose reflects on his two-year tenure, highlighting regional imbalances between Bengal's northern and southern districts, and a perceived disconnect from the state administration due to economic backwardness. He also criticizes governance issues and expresses his commitment to be accessible and proactive in addressing Bengal's challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 20-11-2024 11:09 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 10:47 IST
Ananda Bose Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Days before marking two years in office, West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose drew attention to the regional disparities between the state's north and south, attributing a disconnect between the government and its people to the economic backwardness in northern districts.

While refraining from directly critiquing Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Bose stressed his concern over her administrative performance rather than her political role. He expressed satisfaction with his tenure, noting his observations on West Bengal's emphasis on art and culture.

Addressing governance issues, Bose highlighted constitutional violations such as the non-presentation of financial reports. Despite past run-ins with the state government and controversies, Bose remains committed to intervening against violence and advocating for constitutional rights during his continued tenure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

