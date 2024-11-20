A special hotline designed to mitigate crises between the Kremlin and the White House remains unused, according to statements by the Kremlin on Wednesday. This comes as nuclear tensions escalate to levels not seen since the height of the Cold War.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has recently lowered the nuclear strike threshold, responding to reports that Washington authorized the use of U.S.-made weapons by Ukraine for attacks deep into Russian territory. On the same day, Ukraine utilized U.S. ATACMS missiles, signaling deeper involvement from the West.

The hotlines were established to prevent miscommunications like those during the Cuban Missile Crisis of 1962. However, as tensions rise, Russian officials warn that missteps could lead to serious consequences, comparing the current situation to historical nuclear standoffs.

