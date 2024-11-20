Pakistan's Strategic Offensive: A New Chapter in Balochistan Conflict
Pakistan is set to launch a military offensive against separatist insurgents in Balochistan, an area vital to China's Belt and Road projects. The operation comes after multiple attacks on Chinese nationals. Beijing is keen to join security efforts and has planned joint counter-terrorism exercises with Pakistan.
Pakistan is preparing to embark on a new military offensive targeting separatist insurgents in the southwestern Balochistan province, a region critical to key Chinese Belt and Road initiatives. The move raises questions about whether this will be a joint effort with China.
Recent attacks aimed at Chinese citizens have prompted China to engage in security measures, with plans already unveiled for joint counter-terrorism exercises in Pakistan. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif conducted a meeting with civil and military leaders, granting approval for a comprehensive military operation, according to an official statement.
The scope of the operation, including possible air force involvement, remains unclear. The insurgent-prone region, which borders Afghanistan and Iran, is strategic but volatile, witnessing intensified attacks from groups like the Baloch Liberation Army, escalating tensions further with China.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Shehbaz Sharif Boosts Gilgit-Baltistan's Development with New Initiatives
Shehbaz Sharif's Diplomatic Double: Key Summits on Conflict and Climate
Shehbaz Sharif Urges $6.8 Trillion Climate Financing for Developing Nations
China's Maritime Vision: Xi's Bold Belt and Road Expansion in Latin America
Pakistan's New Offensive: Securing Balochistan's Belt and Road