Pakistan's Strategic Offensive: A New Chapter in Balochistan Conflict

Pakistan is set to launch a military offensive against separatist insurgents in Balochistan, an area vital to China's Belt and Road projects. The operation comes after multiple attacks on Chinese nationals. Beijing is keen to join security efforts and has planned joint counter-terrorism exercises with Pakistan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-11-2024 12:27 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 12:27 IST
Pakistan is preparing to embark on a new military offensive targeting separatist insurgents in the southwestern Balochistan province, a region critical to key Chinese Belt and Road initiatives. The move raises questions about whether this will be a joint effort with China.

Recent attacks aimed at Chinese citizens have prompted China to engage in security measures, with plans already unveiled for joint counter-terrorism exercises in Pakistan. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif conducted a meeting with civil and military leaders, granting approval for a comprehensive military operation, according to an official statement.

The scope of the operation, including possible air force involvement, remains unclear. The insurgent-prone region, which borders Afghanistan and Iran, is strategic but volatile, witnessing intensified attacks from groups like the Baloch Liberation Army, escalating tensions further with China.

