Pakistan's Strategic Offensive: A New Chapter in Balochistan Conflict

Pakistan is preparing to embark on a new military offensive targeting separatist insurgents in the southwestern Balochistan province, a region critical to key Chinese Belt and Road initiatives. The move raises questions about whether this will be a joint effort with China.

Recent attacks aimed at Chinese citizens have prompted China to engage in security measures, with plans already unveiled for joint counter-terrorism exercises in Pakistan. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif conducted a meeting with civil and military leaders, granting approval for a comprehensive military operation, according to an official statement.

The scope of the operation, including possible air force involvement, remains unclear. The insurgent-prone region, which borders Afghanistan and Iran, is strategic but volatile, witnessing intensified attacks from groups like the Baloch Liberation Army, escalating tensions further with China.

