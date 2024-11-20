Bitcoin Bust: ED Raids in Chhattisgarh Unravel Political Secrets

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) carried out significant raids on Wednesday at the properties of Gaurav Mehta in Chhattisgarh. Sources revealed these operations are linked to an ongoing investigation into bitcoin transactions related to the Maharashtra elections.

The searches in Raipur fall under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. BJP has raised accusations against NCP leader Supriya Sule and Congress leader Nana Patole for allegedly misusing bitcoins to finance the electoral campaign, a claim Sule has denied.

According to sources, the ED is examining Mehta's role in allegedly extracting substantial amounts of bitcoins from the public with promises of high returns. The case, rooted in FIRs from Maharashtra and Delhi, points to a bigger financial conspiracy.

(With inputs from agencies.)