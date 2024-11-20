Left Menu

Kremlin Stands Firm on Ukraine Conflict Amidst U.S. Embassy Closure

The Kremlin dismissed the idea of freezing the Ukraine conflict, affirming President Vladimir Putin's openness to negotiations. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov refrained from commenting on the U.S. embassy's closure and warning of a significant air attack, directing inquiries to the defense ministry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 20-11-2024 15:23 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 14:39 IST
Kremlin Stands Firm on Ukraine Conflict Amidst U.S. Embassy Closure
Russian drone and missile attack Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • Russia

The Kremlin dismissed the notion of halting the ongoing Ukraine conflict, stating that it did not suit Russia, while reiterating President Vladimir Putin's willingness to enter into negotiations.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov chose not to comment on the recent closure of the U.S. embassy in Kyiv on Wednesday. The closure was accompanied by warnings of a potential 'significant air attack.'

In response to inquiries about the situation, Peskov directed questions to the country's defense ministry, avoiding further elaboration on the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024