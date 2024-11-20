Kremlin Stands Firm on Ukraine Conflict Amidst U.S. Embassy Closure
The Kremlin dismissed the idea of freezing the Ukraine conflict, affirming President Vladimir Putin's openness to negotiations. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov refrained from commenting on the U.S. embassy's closure and warning of a significant air attack, directing inquiries to the defense ministry.
- Russia
The Kremlin dismissed the notion of halting the ongoing Ukraine conflict, stating that it did not suit Russia, while reiterating President Vladimir Putin's willingness to enter into negotiations.
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov chose not to comment on the recent closure of the U.S. embassy in Kyiv on Wednesday. The closure was accompanied by warnings of a potential 'significant air attack.'
In response to inquiries about the situation, Peskov directed questions to the country's defense ministry, avoiding further elaboration on the matter.
