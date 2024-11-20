Kremlin Stands Firm on Ukraine Conflict Amidst U.S. Embassy Closure

The Kremlin dismissed the notion of halting the ongoing Ukraine conflict, stating that it did not suit Russia, while reiterating President Vladimir Putin's willingness to enter into negotiations.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov chose not to comment on the recent closure of the U.S. embassy in Kyiv on Wednesday. The closure was accompanied by warnings of a potential 'significant air attack.'

In response to inquiries about the situation, Peskov directed questions to the country's defense ministry, avoiding further elaboration on the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)