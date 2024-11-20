Left Menu

German Citizen Detained in Russia Over Explosive Smuggling Allegations

Russian authorities have detained a German man, Nikolai Gaiduk, for allegedly smuggling explosives and committing terrorism. He is accused of orchestrating a pipe explosion at a gas station in Kaliningrad. Germany is aware and offers consular assistance, while investigations continue into his alleged accomplices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-11-2024 16:50 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 16:50 IST
Russian authorities have detained Nikolai Gaiduk, a German national, on allegations of explosives smuggling and terrorism, according to a statement by the Federal Security Service (FSB). Gaiduk is accused of initiating a pipe explosion at a gas distribution station in Russia's Kaliningrad exclave in March.

The FSB reported that Gaiduk was apprehended during an attempt to enter Kaliningrad from Poland. Upon searching his vehicle, authorities discovered 0.5 liters of liquid explosives. Gaiduk, who resides in Hamburg and was born in 1967, is alleged to have been acting under the direction of a Ukrainian man living in the same city.

Investigations are ongoing to identify accomplices who may have assisted Gaiduk in his illegal activities. Meanwhile, the German Foreign Ministry acknowledged the case, stating that the consulate general in St Petersburg is engaged with Russian authorities and has extended consular help.

