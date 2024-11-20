German Citizen Detained in Russia Over Explosive Smuggling Allegations

Russian authorities have detained Nikolai Gaiduk, a German national, on allegations of explosives smuggling and terrorism, according to a statement by the Federal Security Service (FSB). Gaiduk is accused of initiating a pipe explosion at a gas distribution station in Russia's Kaliningrad exclave in March.

The FSB reported that Gaiduk was apprehended during an attempt to enter Kaliningrad from Poland. Upon searching his vehicle, authorities discovered 0.5 liters of liquid explosives. Gaiduk, who resides in Hamburg and was born in 1967, is alleged to have been acting under the direction of a Ukrainian man living in the same city.

Investigations are ongoing to identify accomplices who may have assisted Gaiduk in his illegal activities. Meanwhile, the German Foreign Ministry acknowledged the case, stating that the consulate general in St Petersburg is engaged with Russian authorities and has extended consular help.

