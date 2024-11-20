Tensions Escalate: U.S. and Allies Navigate Ukraine Conflict Amid Embassy Closures

The United States closed its Kyiv embassy Wednesday, citing 'specific information of a potential significant air attack.' The move follows a similar closure by Italian and Greek embassies, despite the French embassy remaining open. Meanwhile, Ukraine used U.S. ATACMS missiles to attack a Russian arms depot, escalating tensions further.

Russia has warned the United States and its allies against allowing Ukraine to strike deep into Russian territory with Western-supplied missiles, labeling such actions a major escalation. As a precaution, the U.S. government advised its citizens in Ukraine to be prepared to seek shelter swiftly in the event of air alerts.

Persistent Russian strikes have targeted Ukraine's infrastructure, affecting power and water supplies. The geopolitical situation remains volatile, with portions of Ukrainian territory under Russian control and potential shifts in Western aid as political dynamics evolve in the United States.

(With inputs from agencies.)