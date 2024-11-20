Guns and Explosives Uncovered in Athens: Traces of Guerrilla Past

Greek anti-terrorism police revealed a significant arms discovery in a central Athens apartment, heightening concerns about potential links to a recent deadly explosion. The find comes amid Greece's storied past of political violence, notably from underground anarchist and leftist groups.

The discovery followed a tip-off from the apartment's owner, subsequently leading to a thorough forensic examination. Initial investigations suggest a possible connection to a bomb explosion on October 31, an event tied to a resurgence of anti-establishment activities.

While four individuals currently face terrorism-related charges, all maintain their innocence. Authorities continue to probe the purpose of the bomb, believed to have targeted a significant entity. The case underscores ongoing challenges in curbing urban guerrilla insurgencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)