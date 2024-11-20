Guns and Explosives Uncovered in Athens: Traces of Guerrilla Past
In Athens, anti-terrorism police discovered weapons in a flat, potentially linked to a recent deadly explosion. Greece's history of political violence suggests a possible revival of guerrilla activities. Several individuals face charges, though all deny involvement. An investigation into the original bomb target continues.
Greek anti-terrorism police revealed a significant arms discovery in a central Athens apartment, heightening concerns about potential links to a recent deadly explosion. The find comes amid Greece's storied past of political violence, notably from underground anarchist and leftist groups.
The discovery followed a tip-off from the apartment's owner, subsequently leading to a thorough forensic examination. Initial investigations suggest a possible connection to a bomb explosion on October 31, an event tied to a resurgence of anti-establishment activities.
While four individuals currently face terrorism-related charges, all maintain their innocence. Authorities continue to probe the purpose of the bomb, believed to have targeted a significant entity. The case underscores ongoing challenges in curbing urban guerrilla insurgencies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Greece Plans New Migrant Facility on Rhodes Amid Rising Arrivals
Explosion During Drill at Turkey's Leading Oil Refinery
Explosion at TUPRAS Refinery: Drill Goes Awry
Blaze Rips Through Water Bottling Plant: Panic as Explosions Rock Manpur
Terror Charges Loom for Swedish Teenagers Over Embassy Explosions