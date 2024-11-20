Madras High Court Orders CBI Probe in Kallakurichi Hooch Tragedy

In a significant development, the Madras High Court on Wednesday ordered the transfer of the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy investigation to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). This directive comes after 67 people lost their lives due to consumption of illicit liquor.

The move was lauded by the AIADMK, which filed a petition that sought a fair investigation, while the ruling DMK regime is contemplating an appeal. The court hinted at a larger network involvement, bringing attention to connections extending to neighboring states.

The case has sparked a political debate, with the state's opposition alleging a cover-up. The court concluded that previous state-led probes might not have been carried out with necessary impartiality and urgency.

(With inputs from agencies.)