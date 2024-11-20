Madras High Court Orders CBI Probe in Kallakurichi Hooch Tragedy
The Madras High Court has transferred the investigation of the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy, where 67 people died from illicit liquor, to the CBI. AIADMK welcomed the decision while the state government considers appealing. The court cited cross-state involvement as reasoning for a broader probe.
- Country:
- India
In a significant development, the Madras High Court on Wednesday ordered the transfer of the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy investigation to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). This directive comes after 67 people lost their lives due to consumption of illicit liquor.
The move was lauded by the AIADMK, which filed a petition that sought a fair investigation, while the ruling DMK regime is contemplating an appeal. The court hinted at a larger network involvement, bringing attention to connections extending to neighboring states.
The case has sparked a political debate, with the state's opposition alleging a cover-up. The court concluded that previous state-led probes might not have been carried out with necessary impartiality and urgency.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam's Bold Challenge to DMK: A New Political Era?
Chilean Soccer Stars Entangled in Sexual Assault Investigation
Stone Scam Sweeps Jharkhand: CBI Intensifies Investigation
Netflix Under Scrutiny: European Tax Fraud Investigation Deepens
Under Scrutiny: French Soccer League and CVC Capital Embroiled in Financial Investigation