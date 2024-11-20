Tech-Savvy Elections: Maharashtra Embraces Livestreaming for Transparency

In a groundbreaking move during the Maharashtra assembly elections, officials implemented live webcasting from all 6,995 polling booths across 18 constituencies in Thane district, a significant stride toward transparency.

District Collector Ashok Shingare noted this technological expansion with 10,486 cameras installed, of which 10,008 streamed continuously, addressing real-time issues to ensure smooth polling operations.

Highlighting civic dedication, 28-year-old Apurva Pande from Boston and another voter from Canada returned to Dombivli to vote. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is among prominent candidates in this tech-driven electoral process.

(With inputs from agencies.)