Left Menu

Tech-Savvy Elections: Maharashtra Embraces Livestreaming for Transparency

The Maharashtra assembly elections saw a technological leap with 10,486 cameras installed for live webcasting at polling booths in Thane district. This initiative aimed to enhance transparency and smoothen the voting process. Notable figures, including Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, contested in this digitally enhanced district.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 20-11-2024 19:43 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 19:43 IST
Tech-Savvy Elections: Maharashtra Embraces Livestreaming for Transparency
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a groundbreaking move during the Maharashtra assembly elections, officials implemented live webcasting from all 6,995 polling booths across 18 constituencies in Thane district, a significant stride toward transparency.

District Collector Ashok Shingare noted this technological expansion with 10,486 cameras installed, of which 10,008 streamed continuously, addressing real-time issues to ensure smooth polling operations.

Highlighting civic dedication, 28-year-old Apurva Pande from Boston and another voter from Canada returned to Dombivli to vote. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is among prominent candidates in this tech-driven electoral process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024