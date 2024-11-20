Tech-Savvy Elections: Maharashtra Embraces Livestreaming for Transparency
The Maharashtra assembly elections saw a technological leap with 10,486 cameras installed for live webcasting at polling booths in Thane district. This initiative aimed to enhance transparency and smoothen the voting process. Notable figures, including Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, contested in this digitally enhanced district.
In a groundbreaking move during the Maharashtra assembly elections, officials implemented live webcasting from all 6,995 polling booths across 18 constituencies in Thane district, a significant stride toward transparency.
District Collector Ashok Shingare noted this technological expansion with 10,486 cameras installed, of which 10,008 streamed continuously, addressing real-time issues to ensure smooth polling operations.
Highlighting civic dedication, 28-year-old Apurva Pande from Boston and another voter from Canada returned to Dombivli to vote. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is among prominent candidates in this tech-driven electoral process.
