Amit Shah's Crucial Visit to Delhi Police HQ Amid Rising Crime Concerns

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to visit the Delhi Police Headquarters to discuss the law and order situation. He will be briefed by senior officers on recent extortion-associated shootings, the crackdown on illegal drug trade including a major cocaine bust, and ongoing operations aimed at ensuring public safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-11-2024 19:50 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 19:50 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to visit the Delhi Police Headquarters, as reported by official sources. Shah will engage in discussions with Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora and other senior officials to assess the law and order situation in India's capital.

During his visit, senior officers will present their reports, highlighting the recent surge in extortion-related criminal activities. Moreover, Shah's visit will include a detailed briefing from the Special Cell on their successful operation against an international cocaine trafficking ring, which led to multiple arrests.

In recognizing the effective measures taken, Home Minister Shah expressed his appreciation for the Delhi Police's efforts in combating the illicit drug trade, which resulted in seizures valued at over Rs 13,000 crore. Shah underscored the current government's commitment to eradicating drug abuse in the country to safeguard the nation's youth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

