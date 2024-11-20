Left Menu

Tragic Altercation in Anand Vihar: Teen Fatally Beaten

A 15-year-old boy in east Delhi was killed after an altercation turned violent. As he was heading to a temple with his cousin and friend, an argument led to him being attacked with a wooden stick. The attacker fled, and the victim was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-11-2024 19:57 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 19:57 IST
Tragic Altercation in Anand Vihar: Teen Fatally Beaten
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in east Delhi's Anand Vihar, where a 15-year-old boy tragically lost his life following a violent altercation. Authorities revealed that the incident occurred as the teenager was en route to the Sai Mandir with his younger cousin and a friend to partake in langar prasad.

The confrontation began on Nala Road, near Srestha Vihar, when the boy had a disagreement with another individual. The situation quickly escalated when the assailant picked up a wooden stick and attacked the victim from behind, according to the Deputy Commissioner of Police of Shahdara.

As the boy collapsed and cried out for help, bystanders immediately intervened, rushing him to Hedgewar Hospital, where he was declared dead. Efforts remain ongoing to locate and apprehend the attacker as police continue their investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024