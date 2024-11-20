Tragic Altercation in Anand Vihar: Teen Fatally Beaten

A tragic incident unfolded in east Delhi's Anand Vihar, where a 15-year-old boy tragically lost his life following a violent altercation. Authorities revealed that the incident occurred as the teenager was en route to the Sai Mandir with his younger cousin and a friend to partake in langar prasad.

The confrontation began on Nala Road, near Srestha Vihar, when the boy had a disagreement with another individual. The situation quickly escalated when the assailant picked up a wooden stick and attacked the victim from behind, according to the Deputy Commissioner of Police of Shahdara.

As the boy collapsed and cried out for help, bystanders immediately intervened, rushing him to Hedgewar Hospital, where he was declared dead. Efforts remain ongoing to locate and apprehend the attacker as police continue their investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)