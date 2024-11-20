Ukraine's Bold Move: Storm Shadow Missiles Strike Russia
Ukraine's military escalated conflict by deploying British Storm Shadow missiles into Russian territory, marking a significant shift in tactics with recent U.S. policy changes allowing use of these advanced weapons. The U.K. and U.S. remain diplomatically cautious amid the sensitive geopolitical implications of this military action.
Ukraine has taken a bold step in its military efforts, reportedly deploying long-range British Storm Shadow missiles into Russian territory, according to Bloomberg and an unnamed Western official.
A spokesperson for U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer declined to comment on the operational specifics. Previously, Britain had limited the use of these missiles to Ukrainian territory, but has lobbied the United States for expanded use permission for several months.
In a significant policy shift, U.S. President Joe Biden has authorized Ukraine to utilize American-made weapons for strikes deep within Russia, a decision that coincides with this recent missile deployment.
