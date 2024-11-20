Left Menu

Ukraine's Bold Move: Storm Shadow Missiles Strike Russia

Ukraine's military escalated conflict by deploying British Storm Shadow missiles into Russian territory, marking a significant shift in tactics with recent U.S. policy changes allowing use of these advanced weapons. The U.K. and U.S. remain diplomatically cautious amid the sensitive geopolitical implications of this military action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-11-2024 20:22 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 20:22 IST
Ukraine's Bold Move: Storm Shadow Missiles Strike Russia
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Ukraine has taken a bold step in its military efforts, reportedly deploying long-range British Storm Shadow missiles into Russian territory, according to Bloomberg and an unnamed Western official.

A spokesperson for U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer declined to comment on the operational specifics. Previously, Britain had limited the use of these missiles to Ukrainian territory, but has lobbied the United States for expanded use permission for several months.

In a significant policy shift, U.S. President Joe Biden has authorized Ukraine to utilize American-made weapons for strikes deep within Russia, a decision that coincides with this recent missile deployment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024