PM Keir Starmer Celebrates British Sikh Contributions at Baisakhi

Prime Minister Keir Starmer expressed his gratitude for the significant contributions of British Sikhs during his Baisakhi greetings from 10 Downing Street. Highlighting the Sikh community's impact across different sectors, Starmer emphasized their historical and ongoing efforts in supporting key areas such as the armed forces, education, and healthcare.

Starmer's online Baisakhi message was accompanied by a video celebrating Sikh festivities and underlining the pivotal role of Sikhs throughout British history, including their participation in the World Wars and their current community efforts, such as aiding those impacted by the cost of living crisis.

Despite a setback in Southall due to a fire at a food stall during the Baisakhi Nagar Kirtan, nationwide celebrations will persist, featuring events like the upcoming Mayor of London's grand celebration at Trafalgar Square.

(With inputs from agencies.)