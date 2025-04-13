Left Menu

PM Keir Starmer Celebrates British Sikh Contributions at Baisakhi

Prime Minister Keir Starmer acknowledges the crucial role of British Sikhs in various sectors during his Baisakhi greetings. He praised their historical and ongoing contributions, reflecting on the Sikh values of service and compassion. Festivities across the UK continue, though some were affected by unforeseen incidents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 13-04-2025 17:35 IST | Created: 13-04-2025 17:35 IST
PM Keir Starmer Celebrates British Sikh Contributions at Baisakhi
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Prime Minister Keir Starmer expressed his gratitude for the significant contributions of British Sikhs during his Baisakhi greetings from 10 Downing Street. Highlighting the Sikh community's impact across different sectors, Starmer emphasized their historical and ongoing efforts in supporting key areas such as the armed forces, education, and healthcare.

Starmer's online Baisakhi message was accompanied by a video celebrating Sikh festivities and underlining the pivotal role of Sikhs throughout British history, including their participation in the World Wars and their current community efforts, such as aiding those impacted by the cost of living crisis.

Despite a setback in Southall due to a fire at a food stall during the Baisakhi Nagar Kirtan, nationwide celebrations will persist, featuring events like the upcoming Mayor of London's grand celebration at Trafalgar Square.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
World Bank Unveils $12B Support Plan to Boost Argentina's Economic Revival

World Bank Unveils $12B Support Plan to Boost Argentina's Economic Revival

 Argentina
2
UNDP, BMUV Back ISSB’s Nature Disclosure Push to Align Finance with Nature

UNDP, BMUV Back ISSB’s Nature Disclosure Push to Align Finance with Nature

 Germany
3
Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden Strengthens UNDP Ties During Visit to Nigeria

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden Strengthens UNDP Ties During Visit to Nige...

 Nigeria
4
Christchurch Southern Motorway to Be First in South Island with 110km/h Limit

Christchurch Southern Motorway to Be First in South Island with 110km/h Limi...

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025