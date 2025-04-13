PM Keir Starmer Celebrates British Sikh Contributions at Baisakhi
Prime Minister Keir Starmer acknowledges the crucial role of British Sikhs in various sectors during his Baisakhi greetings. He praised their historical and ongoing contributions, reflecting on the Sikh values of service and compassion. Festivities across the UK continue, though some were affected by unforeseen incidents.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Prime Minister Keir Starmer expressed his gratitude for the significant contributions of British Sikhs during his Baisakhi greetings from 10 Downing Street. Highlighting the Sikh community's impact across different sectors, Starmer emphasized their historical and ongoing efforts in supporting key areas such as the armed forces, education, and healthcare.
Starmer's online Baisakhi message was accompanied by a video celebrating Sikh festivities and underlining the pivotal role of Sikhs throughout British history, including their participation in the World Wars and their current community efforts, such as aiding those impacted by the cost of living crisis.
Despite a setback in Southall due to a fire at a food stall during the Baisakhi Nagar Kirtan, nationwide celebrations will persist, featuring events like the upcoming Mayor of London's grand celebration at Trafalgar Square.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Kolkata Metro Adjusts Schedule for Eid-ul-Fitr Festivities
Celebrations and Vigilance: Navratri and Eid Festivities Amid Tight Security in Uttar Pradesh
Eid Al-Fitr Festivities: AJman's Leadership Welcomes Well-Wishers
Spring Festivities: India Welcomes Chaitra Navratri with Presidential and PM Greetings
Navratri Festivities Spark Devotional and Commercial Surge in Uttar Pradesh