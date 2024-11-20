Historic Palmyra: A City in Turmoil Amid Escalating Conflicts

An Israeli airstrike on the historic city of Palmyra in Syria resulted in the deaths of 36 individuals, with more than 50 wounded, according to Syrian state news agency SANA.

The attack struck residential buildings and an industrial zone, sparking further volatility in the region. The Israeli military has not commented on the incident.

This strike is part of ongoing Israeli operations targeting Iran-linked locations in Syria, a campaign intensified following the October 7, 2023, Hamas attack on Israel.

(With inputs from agencies.)