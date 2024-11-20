Historic Palmyra: A City in Turmoil Amid Escalating Conflicts
An Israeli airstrike on Syria's historic city of Palmyra resulted in 36 deaths and over 50 injuries. The attack targeted residential and industrial areas, further aggravating tensions in the region. Palmyra, an ancient city and UNESCO World Heritage site, has already endured damage from past conflicts.
An Israeli airstrike on the historic city of Palmyra in Syria resulted in the deaths of 36 individuals, with more than 50 wounded, according to Syrian state news agency SANA.
The attack struck residential buildings and an industrial zone, sparking further volatility in the region. The Israeli military has not commented on the incident.
This strike is part of ongoing Israeli operations targeting Iran-linked locations in Syria, a campaign intensified following the October 7, 2023, Hamas attack on Israel.
