Left Menu

Historic Palmyra: A City in Turmoil Amid Escalating Conflicts

An Israeli airstrike on Syria's historic city of Palmyra resulted in 36 deaths and over 50 injuries. The attack targeted residential and industrial areas, further aggravating tensions in the region. Palmyra, an ancient city and UNESCO World Heritage site, has already endured damage from past conflicts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-11-2024 21:24 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 21:24 IST
Historic Palmyra: A City in Turmoil Amid Escalating Conflicts

An Israeli airstrike on the historic city of Palmyra in Syria resulted in the deaths of 36 individuals, with more than 50 wounded, according to Syrian state news agency SANA.

The attack struck residential buildings and an industrial zone, sparking further volatility in the region. The Israeli military has not commented on the incident.

This strike is part of ongoing Israeli operations targeting Iran-linked locations in Syria, a campaign intensified following the October 7, 2023, Hamas attack on Israel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024